Warriors Interested in Jimmy Butler Trade As Heat Contract Nears Expiration
The Golden State Warriors will already look different this season, with guard Klay Thompson set to debut in October for the Dallas Mavericks after 11 seasons with his old team.
However, according to a recent report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Warriors could be pondering an even more radical acquisition.
Golden State has kicked the tires on trading for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Amick said on Thursday's episode of The TK Show with veteran Bay Area sportswriter Tim Kawakami.
“You need the wheels to fall off somewhere—not free agency-wise, talking trade-wise," Amick said. "A couple guys who come to mind, Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer. Didn’t get an extension done. The Warriors, as you know, have interest there and I think probably made a couple calls during the summer."
Butler is indeed entering the final year of his deal with the Heat, which will see the 34-year-old make $48.8 million. He also holds a $52.4 million player option for 2026.
The aging Warriors are coming off a 46–36 season in which they missed the playoffs—their second-best non-playoff season by winning percentage in franchise history. Miami, similarly, lost in the first round of the playoffs a year after winning the Eastern Conference title.