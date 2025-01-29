JJ Redick Had Blunt Comment About Bronny James's Bad Game in Lakers’ Loss to 76ers
Bronny James was given his best chance to make a statement with the Los Angeles Lakers but instead he struggled in Tuesday night's 118-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, scoring no points in 15 minutes of playing time.
Lakers coach JJ Redick gave James meaningful minutes, with the rookie entering the game in the first quarter. James went on to miss all five shots he took on the night, including three three-pointers.
Redick had a very honest take on James's performance:
"He didn't play well, but he's been playing great in the stay-ready games and in the [G League]," Redick said. "I have confidence in him."
Here's Redick's full take on James's night in Philadelphia:
James hasn't scored any points in an NBA game since Nov. 6 when he had two points against the Memphis Grizzlies. He's seen limited playing time in nine games since then and has missed all eight shots that he took. James did have a career-high 31 points in a G-League game last Friday.