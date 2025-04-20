JJ Redick Gave Blunt Quote on Lakers' Playoff Readiness After Game 1 Loss to Wolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves took Game 1 on the road Saturday night in their first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wolves drained 21 three-pointers, a franchise record for the playoffs, but their physicality stuck out most to the Lakers, who now aim to regroup and tie the series before it heads to Minnesota.
Lakers stars LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves commented on Minnesota's physical play in L.A.'s 117-95 loss Saturday. Reaves mentioned how the Wolves "physically beat us from the get-go," with James noting that the Lakers "should be more prepared for that." Lakers coach JJ Redick shared a similar sentiment as his team tries to adjust for Game 2 on Tuesday night.
"It's not to say our guys weren't ready to withstand a playoff-level basketball game. ... I'm not sure physically we were ready," Redick said postgame via ESPN. "And really when [the Wolves] started playing with a lot of thrust and physicality, we just didn't respond to meet that."
The Lakers took a seven-point lead into the second quarter thanks to 16 first-quarter points from Doncic. But the tide turned in the second quarter as the Wolves upped the intensity level and knocked down threes—they went into halftime with an 11-point lead and never looked back. Wolves big man Naz Reid had 23 points off the bench as he made six three-pointers on the night. Jaden McDaniels led Minnesota with 25 points, and star guard Anthony Edwards had 22 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.
Doncic scored a game-high 37 points, but it wasn't enough for the Lakers to take control of the series on their home floor. L.A. has a shot to even the series Tuesday night as they plan to up their physicality level.