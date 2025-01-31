JJ Redick Had Blunt Response on Adam Silver's Idea to Shorten NBA Games
NBA commissioner Adam Silver floated a potential game-changing idea during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday—shortening NBA games. As the NBA looks into ideas to improve ratings and make the sport more exciting, Silver talked about the possible benefits of decreasing quarters from 12 minutes to 10 minutes.
"Something else that I'm a fan of, and I'm probably in the minority, as we get more involved in global basketball the NBA is the only league that plays 48 minutes," Silver told Patrick. "I am a fan of four 10-minute quarters. I'm not sure that many others are. Putting aside what it means for records and things like that. I think a two-hour format for a game is more consistent with modern television habits. People in arenas aren't asking us to shorten the game, but being as a television program: two hours, that's Olympic basketball, college basketball of course."
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick was asked about the idea Silver brought up, and bluntly said that he is "not a fan of the idea."
“Not a fan," Redick told the media Thursday. "That’s not a good idea. We are the premier league, in the NBA. Why are we conforming to anyone else? It’s not a good idea.”
Redick, who is just in his first year as a head coach, was far from the only coach to express disapproval toward the idea.
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, “I hope we don’t go to 10-minute quarters. I hope we don’t go to the four-point line. I hope we don’t become Barnum & Bailey where we’re just having to do whatever we have to do to keep viewership. Because there is a history and greatness to this game. And a purity to this game and I hope we can find a way to stay true to that.”
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau also disagreed with the idea from Silver. “I think we have a great game," Thibodeau said. "I think what people really want to see is competition. When you study which transpired over time, there has always been different styles of play. So, the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s, what goes into winning is the same. And, I think what fans really enjoy is great competition. I think if we focus on the competition aspect of it, everything else will fall into place."