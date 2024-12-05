JJ Redick Gives Brutally Honest Assessment of Lakers After 41-Point Loss to Heat
After the Lakers' 134–93 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, head coach JJ Redick seemed to be at a loss for words—until he wasn't.
"There has to be some ownership," he said after a long pause when asked what his message is to his team after a loss like that. "When a group is not performing well... you can splinter and it's easy to not want the ownership, particularly when it's embarrassing. I'm embarrassed, we're all embarrassed. It's not a game that I thought we had the right fight, the right professionalism."
"There has to be some ownership on the court," Redick continued. "And I'll take all the ownership in the world. This is my team and I lead it. I'm embarrassed, but I can't physically get us organized. I can't physically be the basketball. I can't physically talk and call out reads and call out coverages. And by the way, I'm not blaming players. I own this... but we need some ownership on the court as well.
"There's not a sense from me that we're together right now."
The Lakers' loss, which was perfectly summed up by an embarrassing defensive possession in the third quarter, is their second in a row and their 10th of the 2024-25 season.
Having now lost six of their last eight, L.A. will look to buck up as they head to Atlanta on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff vs. the Hawks.