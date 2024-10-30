SI

JJ Redick Defends LeBron James's 'Insane Miss' in Final Moments of Lakers' Loss

New Lakers coach reacts to LeBron James’s badly missed free throw.

Stephen Douglas

LeBron James walks off the court after the Lakers’ first loss of the season.
LeBron James walks off the court after the Lakers’ first loss of the season. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers lost their first game of the season on Tuesday, dropping a close contest to the Phoenix Suns. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 33 points and Kevin Durant added 30 in the 109-105 Phoenix victory. LeBron James struggled, scoring 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting.

James would have had 12, but he intentionally missed a free throw in the final seconds with the Lakers down two. Some questioned his decision since there were 6.4 seconds remaining, but coach JJ Redick backed his star and former podcast co-host.

"Everybody that was on the floor knew what was happening," Redick told the press after the game. "It was an insane miss to be honest with you. I don't know that I've ever seen an intentional miss that hit the bottom of the rim and then went straight down."

Redick also explained the thinking in going for an intentional miss in that situation.

"You know, look, we had no timeouts," Redick continued. "It was a choice that we made. I think that's the right choice and I'd make that choice again... with that amount of time. You know, they fouled up three so even if we fouled earlier on that play they've got great free throw shooters. They were going to foul us again. So we had to get that possession for us to have a chance to tie or win that game."

While it all makes sense, the fact that the Lakers won their first three games of the season definitely helped with the explanation.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA