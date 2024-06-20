SI

JJ Redick Contract Details: How Much Rookie Lakers Coach Will Make

Reports that the former player was hired by the Lakers came on Thursday afternoon.

Josh Wilson

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; ESPN analyst JJ Redick looks on before game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; ESPN analyst JJ Redick looks on before game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

J.J. Redick has yet to coach basketball beyond the youth level, but his next job will be leading the Los Angeles Lakers as head coach. Redick and the Lakers reportedly agreed to a contract on Thursday afternoon that will make him the franchise's next head coach, according to multiple reporters. 


ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the hire and length of the contract: four years. 

Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that Redick’s deal is somewhere in the neighborhood of $8 million per season. That would value the deal at around $32 million.

The value does not place Redick as one of the top-five highest-paid coaches in the league. Dan Hurley, coach of the men’s basketball team at UConn, was offered $70 million over six years ($11.67 million) according to Charania.

Redick will be the fourth coach since LeBron James joined the team in 2018-19, entering his seventh season with the team and 22nd in the NBA. 

Just before Redick was Darvin Ham, who was rumored to have been on a contract with an average value of about $5 million per year.

Published
Josh Wilson

JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the News Director of the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining the SI team in 2024, Josh worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as Senior Managing Editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a startup sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Josh has a Bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the State University of New York at Cortland and a Master’s degree in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. Josh loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. He lives in Chicago but was raised in Upstate NY. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/NBA