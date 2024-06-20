JJ Redick Contract Details: How Much Rookie Lakers Coach Will Make
J.J. Redick has yet to coach basketball beyond the youth level, but his next job will be leading the Los Angeles Lakers as head coach. Redick and the Lakers reportedly agreed to a contract on Thursday afternoon that will make him the franchise's next head coach, according to multiple reporters.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the hire and length of the contract: four years.
Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that Redick’s deal is somewhere in the neighborhood of $8 million per season. That would value the deal at around $32 million.
The value does not place Redick as one of the top-five highest-paid coaches in the league. Dan Hurley, coach of the men’s basketball team at UConn, was offered $70 million over six years ($11.67 million) according to Charania.
Redick will be the fourth coach since LeBron James joined the team in 2018-19, entering his seventh season with the team and 22nd in the NBA.
Just before Redick was Darvin Ham, who was rumored to have been on a contract with an average value of about $5 million per year.