JJ Redick Has Perfect Four-Word Message for Luka Doncic Before First Game Back in Dallas
Luka Doncic returns to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Wednesday, playing in Dallas for the first time since his former team abruptly traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers two months ago. It's an emotional return for Doncic, who said he thought he would spend his entire NBA career with the Mavericks and was the heart of the franchise.
With T-shirts that say "thanks for everything" in Slovenian filling the arena and a video tribute on deck, the stage is set for Doncic's first game back at the American Airlines Center.
The game is surely going to be emotional for the fans, and both teams, but especially for Doncic. Ahead of the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick ensured that Doncic knew his current team is there for him, revealing that his pre-game message to Doncic is: "We got your back," via Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
It's a simple, but potent message for Doncic. Not only did the Mavericks trade Doncic, but reports emerged in the wake of the trade that the Mavericks were concerned about his work ethic and shape.
Doncic has since responded to that narrative, calling those claims "disrespectful. He told The Los Angeles Times: "I didn’t end up here by mistake. You know? I worked my ass off to be here. So it’s kinda, I would say disrespectful, just sad that people say that.”
Ultimately though, the Mavericks front office betrayed Doncic. He did not want to get traded and was not informed of the trade beforehand. But as Doncic goes up against the Mavericks in Dallas for the first time, he will know that he is now on a team that does have his back, and is looking out for him ahead of this emotional reunion.