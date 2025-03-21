JJ Redick Praises 'Class Act' Bronny James for Dealing With Noise From LeBron Critics
The Los Angeles Lakers were aggressively shorthanded on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, so Bronny James decided it was his time to shine. With his father, LeBron, still sidelined and Luka Doncic dealing with an ankle injury, Bronny took advantage of the opportunity in front of him and put up a career-high in the scoring column. The younger James had 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go with five assists, three rebounds, a block, and a sweet crossover on Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Lakers still lost but it was an encouraging display from the 2024 second-round pick, who has struggled against NBA-level competition more often than not in his rookie season. Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick, at least, was impressed— not only with James's big night, but with how he's conducted himself amidst the firestorm of criticism that has lingered over his career thus far. Redick said how James deals with "bull----" is a reflection of his upbringing and the kind of parents he was raised by.
"I've just been impressed with the person that he is," Redick said, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "And to deal with ... frankly, bull--- because of who his dad is and just keep a level head about it and be a class act says a lot about him, says a lot about that family. And the way LeBron and Savannah [James] have raised him was obvious to me from the moment I started spending time with him on the court this summer. He was certainly going to be an NBA player, and I still believe that he'll be an NBA player."
A very strong compliment from Redick to the entire James clan.
The Lakers have their sights on bigger goals this season but Thursday was an encouraging glimpse for the franchise in terms of what they might have with Bronny and the sort of player he could turn out to be if things break right.