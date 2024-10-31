JJ Redick Refused to Call Timeout and Made Anthony Davis Play With One Eye vs. Cavs
The Los Angeles Lakers have now lost two straight after starting the season 3-0. On Wednesday night they lost by 24 in Cleveland despite the fact that Bronny James scored the first basket of his career which made the home crowd very happy.
Anthony Davis, who came into the game leading the NBA in scoring, was held to a season-low 22 points. In Davis's defense, it's tough to play with just one eye open, which is what happened midway through the first quarter when Jarrett Allen caught accidentally hit him in the face.
Davis immediately grabbed his face and picked up the basketball, but no whistle was blown until he traveled. As the Cavaliers went to inbound the ball Davis was down on one knee and coach JJ Redick appeared to ignore him.
Not only did the Cavaliers score with a 4-on-5 advantage, but the Lakers still didn't call a timeout while Davis was bent over covering his face with his jersey. Los Angeles brought the ball up and ran what offense they could with Davis standing outside the three-point arc not even pretending to participate.
That posession ended with a miss three by Austin Reaves. The Cavs then brought the ball up and made another three. With the Cavaliers lead ballooning from five to 11, Redick finally called a timeout. When they came out of the timeout Allen blocked Davis at the rim.
The hype train for the Lakers should slow a bit now that they've dropped to 3-2 on the season. And a clip like this could draw the Redick doubters from the shadows, but it's a long season and it's still very early.
L.A.'s roadtrip continues in Toronto on Friday.