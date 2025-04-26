JJ Redick Ruthlessly Explained Why He Loves Road Playoff Games
JJ Redick didn't mince words about his love for road playoff games ahead of his first postseason contest in a hostile environment as an NBA head coach. Redick's Los Angeles Lakers left the West Coast for Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves in Games 3 and 4 of a first-round series even at one game apiece.
Ahead of Game 3 Friday night at Target Center, Redick was asked what he liked most about playoff basketball away from home, considering he has plenty of experience through his 15 NBA seasons as a player. While road players certainly enjoy silencing an excited crowd, Redick bluntly took it to another level.
"Just the feeling you get of people hating you and yelling at you," Redick said to reporters before the Lakers took on the Timberwolves in Game 3 Friday night via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "And then the opportunity to silence them—but also kind of ruin their day. They paid all that money, they wore their T-shirt, grabbed their towel.
"There's just something awesome about winning on the road in the playoffs. ... You got to really embrace it. And if you embrace it, whatever dopamine hit you could ever want in your life, you get it."
Redick's Lakers bounced back from a Game 1 loss at home to even the series with a win over the Timberwolves in Game 2 before the teams bounced for Minnesota. And while the Lakers are in town, their coach hopes his team can play the villain.