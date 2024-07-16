Joe Lacob Emotionally Addresses Klay Thompson's Departure From Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are preparing for life without Klay Thompson after the veteran sharpshooter agreed to a three-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.
Thompson has been a pivotal part of the Warriors' roster for much of owner Joe Lacob's tenure with the franchise, and of course, all four of their recent victories in the NBA Finals. Despite their history, Lacob made clear that his focus remains solely on winning in Thompson's absence.
"I sent him that little video of me bowing to him, which you just alluded to," Lacob said. "It was just my way of saying, you know, he meant so much to us, and he was so much to this organization, and everything we've accomplished as a group. And I still feel that way about him. And I always will, it will never change. I don't care what, you know, happened or didn't happen. He will always be welcome in my life. I hope he feels the same. Honestly, I get a little teary eyed about it..."
"He's just going to be in Dallas for a few years and we'll have to kick his ass. But, that's just the job. And I'm sure he feels the same way," said Lacob during an appearance on The Athletic's NBA Show.
Lacob purchased the Warriors in 2010. They drafted the Thompson the next year in '11, and he became a franchise great throughout the course of the next 13 years. He played 11 seasons for the franchise, featuring in 793 games and winning four championships.
Clearly, his impact on the team was significant and had a lasting effect on Lacob, who spoke emotionally about his franchise's longtime player following his departure.