Joe Mazzulla Had Comical Answer When Asked About Possibly Joining Celtics Greats
The Boston Celtics can win their 18th NBA championship in front of their home crowd on Monday night when they host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Finals. They could have wrapped it up last Friday night on the road, too, but were blown out in Game 4, 122-84.
Joe Mazzulla's squad will look to put that disastrous performance behind them and try to claim the franchise's first title since the 2008 season when Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen & Co. beat the Lakers at home in Game 6.
Mazzulla, who is in his second year at the helm in Boston, was asked on Sunday what it would mean for him to join a list of legendary coaches who have won championship with the Celtics. His answer was classic Mazzulla. Instead of going into it, he brought up what it will take for his team to win:
“That’ll never happen if you don’t run back on defense, rebound, execute, and get to your spacing, that's the most important thing" he said without missing a beat.
Celtics fans are hoping their team can do all of that a lot better in Game 5 than they did in Game 4. If they can, there could be a big party in Boston.