Mavericks Pummel Celtics By 38, Force Game 5 in NBA Finals
The Dallas Mavericks refused to go quietly into the night.
On a night where the Boston Celtics were aiming to capture their first NBA title since 2008, the Mavericks came out and punched first, never relented and coasted to a 122–84 victory in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night to avoid the sweep and force Game 5 back in Boston.
Luka Doncic came out aggressive offensively, forcing the issue early and often putting the Celtics' defense on their heels. In addition, for the first time in the series, there was a renewed level of energy from Doncic on the defensive end of the floor as well, which propelled Dallas' defense to get stop after stop against a reeling Boston offense.
By the time the three-minute mark rolled around in the third quarter, the Mavericks lead was 88–52, and Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla called off the dogs, as he pulled all his starters in order to get them rest for Game 5 back in Boston on Monday night. Dallas coach Jason Kidd followed suit at the 1:29 mark of the third, and the bench players for both teams got more than a quarter's worth of playing time in the Mavericks' blowout win.
Dallas led by as many as 48 points in the second half, which was the largest lead in the NBA Finals in at least 50 years, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
Doncic finished with a game-high 29 points on 12-for-26 shooting, while Kyrie Irving added 21 for the Mavericks. Dallas shot 50.5% and held the potent Boston offense to just 36.3% shooting from the floor and 34.1% shooting from three. The Mavericks also dominated the Celtics on the glass to the tune of a 52–31 advantage.
Game 5 is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday night in Boston.