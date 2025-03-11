Joe Mazzulla Has Hilariously Blunt Response to Question About Brother's Coaching Career
Joe Mazzulla never disappoints when you need a quote.
On Monday night before the Boston Celtics hosted the Utah Jazz, Boston's head coach was asked about his brother, Justin Mazzulla. His response was exactly what we all should have expected.
When Joe Mazzulla was asked what it means to him to see his brother establishing his own coaching career with the Jazz he said, "He works for the other team."
And that's it. That's all he had to say.
Justin Mazzulla joined Utah's staff as an assistant video coordinator in June of 2024. He had previously been an assistant coach and video coordinator for the Jazz's G League affiliate the Salt Lake City Stars.
Meanwhile, Joe already has an NBA title under his belt and his defending champion Celtics currently hold second place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 46-18.
It's a pretty safe bet Joe is looking to pound his brother's team into submission Monday night.