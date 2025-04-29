Joe Mazzulla Was Unsurprisingly Vague When Asked About Jrue Holiday's Injury Forecast
Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday will be out for his third straight game on Tuesday night after picking up a hamstring injury earlier in the Celtics' series vs. the Orlando Magic. But asked whether the ailment is of long-term concern, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla gave an unsurprisingly boilerplate answer—that didn't really reveal much at all.
Mazzulla confirmed again that Holiday is day-to-day, but otherwise all we can be sure of is that Holiday is doing what he can to return.
"Jrue's doing everything he can to come back, day-to-day, and he's doing everything he can to put himself in a position to be a little bit better the next day," Mazzulla told reporters ahead of the contest, before moving on to the next question.
That's the answer you'd expect, but still nice to hear ... if not as definitive as we'd like.
Watch that below:
The Celtics have been doing just fine in the series, which they currently lead 3-1, but they are also aware of their weak spots when Holiday doesn't take the court.
"The intangibles are endless," Mazzulla said of Holiday's value add after a Game 3 without him. "The mentality that he plays with, the selflessness that he plays with, the physicality, and the toughness, and defensive versatility."
While it would be nice to know whether the guard will make an appearance should the Celtics make a deep run, we'll just have to accept Mazzulla's extremely vague but at least un-alarming response for now.
Tip-off for Game 5 is slated for 8:30 p.m at TD Garden.