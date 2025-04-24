Joe Mazzulla Had Very On-Brand Reaction to Kristaps Porzingis Bleeding During Game
The Boston Celtics took care of business in Game 2 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic, but didn't escape the matchup totally unscathed, with Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis taking home the gnarliest battle wound of the night.
During the Celtics' 109-100 win on Wednesday, Porzingis took a nasty elbow to the face in the third quarter that immediately spouted blood. Orlando's Goga Bitadze was called for a loose ball foul that was later upgraded to a Flagrant 1.
Boston's medical staff hastily patched Porzingis up with a large bandage on his forehead and sent him back onto the court to shoot his free throws, which he did happily to thunderous applause at TD Garden. Porzingis then headed into the locker room and reportedly received five stitches to his forehead.
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was asked for his thoughts on Porzingis's bloody badge of honor in his postgame presser, and he gave the most Joe Mazzulla response ever:
"I think [Porzingis] has an innate ability to take things very serious and at the same time have great perspective," Mazzulla said. "You see how I think he can control his environment really well with how he controls the crowd and how he handles the physicality of it, and he can maintain his poise. He just had a great way about him.
“I like watching him bleed on the court. I think that's important."
Mazzulla's interactions with the media never cease to entertain. It feels like just yesterday the Celtics coach was telling reporters how he wished the court at TD Garden tasted like blood.
Porzingis finished the game with 20 points shooting 5-of-14 from the field, adding 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. The Celtics were without star Jayson Tatum, but still managed to come away with the win and now hold a 2-0 series lead against the Magic.