Celtics Rule Jayson Tatum Out for Game 2 vs. Magic
Tatum is dealing with a bone bruise in his right wrist suffered in Game 1.
In this story:
The Boston Celtics have ruled out Jayson Tatum for Game 2 against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night with a bone bruise in his right wrist.
Tatum suffered the injury after a hard foul in the second half of Sunday's Game 1 victory. He landed hard on his wrist following being fouled on a dunk attempt by Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Caldwell-Pope was issued a Flagrant 1 foul on the play, and Tatum remained in the game.
X-rays were negative, but an MRI revealed a bone bruise. Tatum is considered day-to-day with the injury, and his return for Game 3 will be dependent on pain tolerance between now and Friday night in Orlando.
This will be the first playoff game that Tatum has missed in his NBA career.
More NBA on Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified