Celtics Rule Jayson Tatum Out for Game 2 vs. Magic

The Boston Celtics have ruled out Jayson Tatum for Game 2 against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night with a bone bruise in his right wrist.

Tatum suffered the injury after a hard foul in the second half of Sunday's Game 1 victory. He landed hard on his wrist following being fouled on a dunk attempt by Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Caldwell-Pope was issued a Flagrant 1 foul on the play, and Tatum remained in the game.

X-rays were negative, but an MRI revealed a bone bruise. Tatum is considered day-to-day with the injury, and his return for Game 3 will be dependent on pain tolerance between now and Friday night in Orlando.

This will be the first playoff game that Tatum has missed in his NBA career.

