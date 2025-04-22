Joe Mazzulla Had One-Word Explanation for Why He Yelled at Jayson Tatum After Hard Fall
The Boston Celtics made easy work of the Orlando Magic in a lopsided Game 1 victory Sunday. There is, however, some cause for concern after Jayson Tatum took a hard fall following a flagrant foul from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, who captured some attention for telling his superstar to simply get up after the collision, provided an update on Tatum's availability. According to Mazzulla, Tatum is "day to day," and aren't we all?
He was also asked about the viral clip of imploring Tatum to get up and explained that's simply what love looks like.
There just aren't many coaches or managers in professional sports like Mazzulla. His quirkiness kind of flies under the radar during the regular season but if the Celtics go on a deep playoff run, we're all going to be reminded that he marches to the beat of his own drum and that it's playing along to The Town soundtrack at all times. But, to be fair, he was correct. Tatum did have to get up. And after getting up he's going to have to get back out there and help win 15 more games to capture the sport's ultimate prize.