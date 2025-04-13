Joe Mazzulla Reveals Confidence Level in Jaylen Brown Returning for Celtics' Playoff Run
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has been dealing with what the team's injury report lists as a "right knee posterior impingement" over the last several weeks. The two-way star has missed a slew of games down the stretch for Boston and recently received a painkilling shot ahead of what they hope to be an NBA title-defending playoff run.
After vaguely detailing where Brown is at injury-wise on Thursday, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla revealed on Sunday what his confidence is that the 28-year-old will return for the postseason:
"100%," he said without hesitation. "I'm confident in him because of the work ethic he has, the mindset he has, and the preparation he puts into all of it."
Over 63 games played in 2024-25, Brown averaged 22.2 points and a career-high 4.5 assists while earning his third-consecutive NBA All-Star nod—his fourth overall.
As for his Celtics team, they recorded their 15th 60-win season in franchise history this week while locking up the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They'll take on the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday in their season finale, before getting ready for the winner of Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic in the NBA's Play-In Tournament.