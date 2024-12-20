Joe Mazzulla Wished Refs Profane Season's Greetings After Celtics' Loss vs. Bulls
The Chicago Bulls beat the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday night, 117-108. The Celtics trailed by three points with just over five minutes remaining when Boston coach Joe Mazzulla was hit with a technical foul. Mazzula did not agree with the call and had to be held back.
And then Jaylen Brown was hit with a technical foul.
And then Jayson Tatum was hit with one two minutes later.
Boston never recovered, and the Celtics dropped their sixth game of the season. As the final buzzer sounded, Mazzulla had some choice words for the officials—specifically Justin Van Duyne who gave the coach the initial tech.
Here's Mazzulla yelling at the officials after the game.
And here it is from another angle.
In his postgame press conference, Mazzulla was asked what message he had been trying to deliver as his assistants pushed him towards the locker room. Mazzulla, with a straight face, said it was holiday related.
"I just hadn't seen him in a while," said Mazzulla. "So, just a Merry Christmas and a happy holiday. I wasn't sure I was going to see them before the holiday and I just can't let a moment go by where you don't wish the best to them and theirs and their families."
Happy holidays indeed.