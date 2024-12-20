SI

Joe Mazzulla Wished Refs Profane Season's Greetings After Celtics' Loss vs. Bulls

Boston's coach had to be held back by assistants after the Celtics' loss to Chicago.

Stephen Douglas

Joe Mazzulla reacts to a technical foul call in a loss to the Bulls.
Joe Mazzulla reacts to a technical foul call in a loss to the Bulls. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls beat the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday night, 117-108. The Celtics trailed by three points with just over five minutes remaining when Boston coach Joe Mazzulla was hit with a technical foul. Mazzula did not agree with the call and had to be held back.

And then Jaylen Brown was hit with a technical foul.

And then Jayson Tatum was hit with one two minutes later.

Boston never recovered, and the Celtics dropped their sixth game of the season. As the final buzzer sounded, Mazzulla had some choice words for the officials—specifically Justin Van Duyne who gave the coach the initial tech.

Here's Mazzulla yelling at the officials after the game.

And here it is from another angle.

In his postgame press conference, Mazzulla was asked what message he had been trying to deliver as his assistants pushed him towards the locker room. Mazzulla, with a straight face, said it was holiday related.

"I just hadn't seen him in a while," said Mazzulla. "So, just a Merry Christmas and a happy holiday. I wasn't sure I was going to see them before the holiday and I just can't let a moment go by where you don't wish the best to them and theirs and their families."

Happy holidays indeed.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

