Joel Embiid, 76ers Bench Were Taunting Wizards Fan After OT Win
The 76ers beat the Wizards, 139-134, in overtime on Tuesday night. Tyrese Maxey had 39 points and 10 rebounds while rookie V.J. Edgecomb had a relatively quiet 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Even more importantly for Philadelphia, they got 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists out of Joel Embiid in just 23 minutes. Embiid struggled in the season-opener and sat out the 76ers game on Monday night so any serious signs of life from the injury-prone center is always nice to see.
With the Sixers moving to 4-0 on the season, spirits were understandably high on the bench as the clock ticked down in overtime. That's when the bench, led by Embiid who had checked out of the game with 7:18 remaining in regulation, turned their attention to the Washington fans. Particularly one in a Jordan Poole jersey according to one person who posted video. Another angle of the taunting was posted on X by Philadelphia media personality Spike Eskin.
Embiid has never been afraid to mix it up with fans. In the past he's told fans in France to "suck it" and had things to say to Nets fans and been quiet encouraged to Nuggets and Raptors fans who were booing him. Breaking out his signature D-Generation X celebration to taunt a fan of the Wizards is just another good sign that Embiid is truly rounding back into form.