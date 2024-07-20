Joel Embiid Cites LeBron James's Age As One Reason Why He 'Doubts' USA Will Win Gold
Joel Embiid is making his debut for Team USA at the Paris Olympics after becoming a United States citizen in 2022.
The Philadelphia 76ers star enters Team USA as they come off of four consecutive gold medals at the Olympics. The United States holds the record for 16 gold medals in men's basketball.
While Team USA is stacked with some of the biggest names in the NBA right now, Embiid still has doubts about the team winning gold for a fifth time in a row. He cited Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as a specific reason, who at age 39 isn't at the height of his career, Embiid argued.
"You look at the talent that the U.S. has, but there’s equal talent on other teams. And the talent that’s on the U.S. team, you also got to understand most of those guys are older," Embiid told The New York Times's David Marchese. "The LeBron now is not the LeBron that was a couple of years ago. So it’s a big difference. Everybody would also tell you, and you can see for yourself, the athletic LeBron, dominant that he was a couple of years ago, is not the same that he is now. I think people get fooled by the names on paper. But those names have been built throughout their career, and now they’re older. They’re not what they used to be."
Those thoughts came as a shock to many NBA fans, especially since Team USA has won all three showcase games so far. Embiid has started alongside James in all three contests, too. But, the starters are older on average than in past years, as Embiid argued. Four of the five main starters are in their 30s—James at 39, Stephen Curry at 36, Jrue Holiday at 34 and Embiid at 30.
This is James's fourth Olympic appearance, and he said it will be his last. He last competed at the 2012 London Olympics.
Team USA will have the opportunity to prove themselves beginning on Sunday, July 28 when they first face Serbia in the group phase of the Olympics.