Joel Embiid Emphatically Claps Back at Critics Questioning His Desire to Play
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has yet to play a game this season due to "left knee management" as he continues to ramp up for his full return to the court.
It's unclear if Embiid is actually hurt, especially considering that he played for Team USA at the Paris Olympics this summer and no injuries were noted. The 76ers have remained coy on why Embiid hasn't played this season, which has opened him up to criticism by fans and media alike.
Embiid fired back at questions about his commitment to playing.
"From what I can tell you...I have broken my face twice, I came back early with the risk of losing vision," Embiid said. "...When I see people saying, 'He doesn't want to play,' I've done way too much for this city putting myself at risk for people to be saying that. I do think it's bulls---. Like that dude, he's not here. ...I've done way too much for this f------ to be treated like this."
Embiid can certainly quiet some of the criticism by suiting up and playing for the 76ers as soon as possible. On a roster this season that features star wing Paul George and up-and-coming Tyrese Maxey, this is likely Embiid's best chance at winning a championship in his career.
The fans and media know that too, which is why the criticism will continue to grow louder until Embiid returns to the floor.