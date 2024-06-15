Joel Embiid Doesn't Believe Celtics Will Be a Dynasty: 'I Hate Boston'
Before the Boston Celtics took the floor in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was pondering on the network's pregame show if the Celtics' current core has what it takes to win multiple championships and become a dynasty together.
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, however, did not share those thoughts.
"I don't think so. Not with the new [collective bargaining agreement]," Embiid said on ABC's NBA Countdown. "You've got to understand—the whole East was hurt this year, myself included."
The Celtics' dominance throughout their postseason run was taken with a grain of salt due to key injuries to their opponents. The Miami Heat were missing Jimmy Butler in the first round. Cleveland Cavaliers stars Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert all were sidelined for at least one game of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Indiana Pacers lost Tyrese Haliburton to injury in Game 2 of the conference finals.
Boston has fired back at that narrative in the NBA Finals, however, handling Dallas Mavericks star-studded duo Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving with ease over the first three games of the series.
Embiid remains unimpressed.
"I can't stand them. I hate Boston," Embiid said. "Great city, great fans. Obviously, they've got some great players. ... But hopefully this offseason we find a way to get better and add some pieces."
When Embiid mentioned the 76ers adding pieces in the offseason, he appeared to glance at Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George, who was also making a cameo on NBA Countdown Friday night.
Perhaps an Embiid-George combination in Philadelphia would be enough to slow down the Celtics.
Embiid would like to find out.