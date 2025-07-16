Joel Embiid Expresses Frustration Over Sixers' Lack of Continuity Throughout Career
Since the Philadelphia 76ers took center Joel Embiid with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 NBA draft, much has changed. And not always for the good.
When Embiid was drafted, the 76ers were operating under Sam Hinkie, who was accused deliberately tanking to collect lottery draft picks to eventually help Philadelphia contend for championships once again. Hinkie resigned in 2016, and was replaced by Bryan Colangelo, who later resigned after his wife, Barbara Bottini, admitted to operating burner accounts that criticized members of the team. Current 76ers president of baseball operations Daryl Morey said he used artificial intelligence for input on decisions earlier this year, and was called a "liar" by James Harden before he eventually departed for the Clippers.
It's not unusual for teams—even successful ones—to go through that many coaching and/or front office changes over the span of a decade, but it's the way that these changes and situations have taken place that has especially hurt the 76ers at times.
Looking back on all the changes Philadelphia has undergone, Embiid says a show or movie should be made about all of it. Though the 76ers made the playoffs in seven straight seasons from 2018-24, he feels the lack of continuity has been a lot for the team.
"I hope one day someone makes a show or, whatever, writes a book about it," Embiid says of his time with the Sixers to ESPN's Dotun Akintoye. "We went from GMs having burner accounts. And then we've had great guys that we drafted, but then again, stuff happened that no one could ever figure it out. The drama, Sam Hinkie being kicked out, bringing in the Colangelos. It's been a lot of things that have happened. And that's what I'm talking about when I'm talking about continuity. It starts at the top."
"I kept going back to it, the continuity," Embiid said. "When you feel like you have something, instead of building up on it, you just start over. And that's been like that every single year."
The lack of continuity extends beyond the front office, to the coaching changes and departures of star players like Harden and Jimmy Butler as well. The turnover especially hurt following a promising 2022-2023 season in which Embiid won MVP and the team appeared primed to compete for a championship before losing in the second round. Coach Doc Rivers was fired. Harden departed and no longer speaks with Embiid. The Sixers have stumbled from contention since, with a myriad of injuries, including to Embiid, significantly hurting the team.