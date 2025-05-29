John Mellencamp Crushed Pat McAfee for ‘Embarrassing’ Stunt at Game 4 of Pacers-Knicks
Consider Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer John Mellencamp not a fan of Pat McAfee's latest on-brand actions during an Indiana Pacers playoff game.
The rock icon, who was born and raised in Indiana, took to his social media this week to post a scathing message to McAfee after McAfee roasted New York Knicks celebrities during the fourth quarter of the Pacers' Game 4 home win in the Eastern Conference finals series.
Mellencamp didn't call out McAfee by name but clearly pointed the finger at the ESPN personality for exhibiting what Mellencamp thought was bad sportsmanship toward an opposing team's fans.
Mellencamp wrote on X:
"I was embarrassed when somebody, under whose direction I don't know, called out some of the people who had made the trip from New York to support their team — and in turn, support our team. The audience booed these people. I'd say that was not Hoosier Hospitality. One could only say it's poor, poor sportsmanship. I was not proud to be a Hoosier, and I've lived here my entire life.
"On behalf of most Hoosiers, I would like to apologize for our poor behavior. I'm sure the Pacers had nothing to do with this smackdown."
Hours later, McAfee responded to Mellencamp's post.
"I am 'somebody,'" McAfee wrote on X.
In McAfee's defense, he claimed he was asked on the spot by the camera crew at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to hype up the Pacers' home crowd on-air.
"The emcee in there who I do know comes over with the microphone and ears thing and he's standing next to me, and I go, 'Are you interviewing me?' And he goes, 'No, I'm giving you the microphone." And I'm like, 'Oh, I'm cutting a promo here,'" McAfee said on his show on Wednesday. "It was very clear what the assignment was."
Still, McAfee's WWE-style promo during the game clearly rubbed Mellencamp—as well as a few others—the wrong way. If the Pacers end up closing out the ECF series in Game 5 Thursday night and book their trip to the NBA Finals, maybe McAfee will consider putting aside his whole schtick and just focus on the basketball. But knowing him, he probably won't.