Pat McAfee Led Pacers Fans in a Ceremonial Booing of Celebrity Knicks Fans
While the New York Knicks were on the road for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers, they brought their celebrity row on the trip with them.
Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Timothée Chalamet and more stalwarts from the courtside seats at Madison Square Garden were in attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday to cheer on their Knicks as they hoped to even up the series.
Pat McAfee, who first earned his stardom in Indianapolis as punter for the Colts, and has continued to represent the city throughout his professional career, helped Pacers fans deliver a not-so-sweet welcome to the block of stars that made their way to Indy from the Big Apple.
“Indianapolis, Indiana. We’ve got some big wigs from the big city in the building!” McAfee began, before calling out the celebs in attendance one by one, giving the crowd the chance to boo each of them.
“Let’s send these sons of b------ back to New York with their ears ringing,” he concluded.
Despite a late comeback effort from the Knicks, the Pacers were able to do just that, securing a 130–121 win at home to take a 3–1 lead in the series.