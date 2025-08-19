Five-Time NBA All-Star John Wall Retires From Basketball After 11 Seasons
Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall has retired from basketball after 11 seasons, he announced on social media on Tuesday.
The official news came from Wall's Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts, where the Kentucky export and point guard posted an emotional retrospective video with the caption, "Retired but never done. Doing it the#WallWay."
Watch that below:
Prior to Tuesday's announcement, Wall, 34, had last played in an NBA game in January 2023, and had been dealing with a bevy of injuries in the back half of his tenure.
He finishes his career with an average of 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 8.9 assists across a total of 647 games played. Though his longest run was with the Wizards, Wall also spent time with the Clippers and the Rockets across his eleven seasons in the league.