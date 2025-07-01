SI

Nuggets Trade for Jonas Valanciunas in Deal With Kings

Jonas Valanciunas is heading to the Mile High City.

Brigid Kennedy

Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valanciunas on Apr 13, 2025.
Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valanciunas on Apr 13, 2025. / John Hefti-Imagn Images
The Sacramento Kings are dealing center Jonas Valanciunas to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Nuggets forward Dario Saric, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the NBA's free agency period officially opened.

The swap also comes not long after the Kings acquired Valanciunas from the Washington Wizards in a trade-deadline deal back in February.

In acquiring Valanciunas, the Nuggets have added some veteran frontcourt help for superstar big man Nikola Jokic, who had yet another stunning season in 2024-25 but finished runner-up in MVP award voting to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Valanciunas averaged 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists across 81 games played (21 starts) last regular season.

On Monday, the Nuggets also dealt Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Cameron Johnson.

Brigid Kennedy
