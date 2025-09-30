Jonathan Kuminga Agrees to Contract With Warriors As Standoff Ends
After a summer of questions about his future with the team, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is reportedly coming back.
Kuminga is returning to Golden State on a two-year contract worth $48.5 million, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Shams Charania of ESPN. Per Charania, Kuminga and the Warriors will likely renegotiate the deal next offseason—if the team keeps him through February's trade deadline.
The 22-year-old native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is entering his fifth season with Golden State, which drafted him seventh in 2021 before its '22 title. After improving from '23 to '24—he averaged 16.1 points per game in the latter season—he missed large chunks of '25 due to a sprained ankle.
Kuminga entered this offseason as a restricted free agent, but remained unsigned by Golden State long after the July free-agent rush.
The Warriors are scheduled to open their season on Oct. 21 against the rival Lakers.