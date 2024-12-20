Jordan Clarkson, Ron Holland II Ejected for Squaring Up During Jazz-Pistons Game
The Utah Jazz beat the Detroit Pistons 126-119 on Thursday with the game providing one of the spicer moments of the NBA season.
The Jazz jumped out to a huge first-quarter lead before the Pistons clawed their way back into the game before halftime.
Detroit was still within striking distance late in the third quarter when Paul Reed got an offensive rebound and made a tough layup to cut the Utah lead to 12. As he turned to run up court, he ran right into Jordan Clarkson and gave him a little shove. Clarkson then tried to bump Reed.
As a whistle blew, Reed's teammate Ron Holland II stepped in to challenge Clarkson and even put his hands up as if he wanted to fight. Clarkson also put his hands up briefly before quickly backing away.
While no punches were thrown, the damage was done. Both players were ejected.