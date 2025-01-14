Jordan Poole Threw a Pass That Hit an Unsuspecting Fan in the Head
Jordan Poole showed up for Monday night’s game between the Wizards and Timberwolves dressed as a wizard from the world of Harry Potter, and then provided one awesome highlight and one hilarious highlight.
First, Poole pulled up from way downtown to beat the halftime buzzer. Then in the third quarter, he threw a pass that hit somebody in the head.
That alone would be quite amusing, but Poole's pass nearly hit another fan who was walking back to his seat. Except that fan saw the ball and leaned back like the game was being played in The Matrix. He walked away from this video as the only person that looked cool.
And that's when the ball bonked some fan court side who was not paying attention.
Upon review, it appears that Jaden McDaniels may have deflected the pass that was originally intended for Carlton Carrington.
Either way, if Jordan Poole has the ball, keep your head on a swivel.