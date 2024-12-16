Jordan Poole Taunted Payton Pritchard, Forgot to Shoot in Latest Wizards Lowlight
The Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 112-98 on Sunday in a game that was not as close as the score indicates. Boston led by double-digits from the end of the first quarter through the final buzzer and had a lead as many as 21 in the fourth quarter.
Despite the score disparity, Jordan Poole still found a way to taunt a Boston player in the second half in the middle of a possession that resulted in zero points for Washington.
Poole, who recently debuted a new signature celebration, crossed over Payton Pritchard midway through the third quarter and sent the Celtics super-reserve to the floor. That's when Poole chose to point at Pritchard instead of take a wide-open three-pointer. While he did this Sam Hauser came over to help on defense and Poole had to give the ball up.
The ball was then swung around the perimeter until a teammate missed a corner three. The Celtics corralled the rebound.
That's right. Poole, on a team that has won three games midway through December, taunted an opponent on one of the best teams in the league while down 16 and didn't even score. Just incredible This League energy.
Poole finished with 21 points on 8-of-19 shooting.