Josh Hart Had Priceless Reaction to LeBron James’s Cryptic ‘Decision’ Announcement
LeBron James is set to reveal his "Second Decision" on Tuesday afternoon, and at least one of his NBA peers doesn't think it's that big of a deal.
James shared a cryptic, 10-second-long video on social media on Monday in which he teased a big announcement coming Oct. 7: "The decision of all decisions," the Lakers star wrote in the caption, self-dubbing it the "Second Decision."
Given that James' first "Decision" involved him announcing in a now-infamous televised segment that he was leaving the Cavaliers for the Heat in free agency, some believe that the 40-year-old has another stunning revelation in store.
Knicks' Josh Hart isn't so sure, though. Hours after James's news, Hart commented under James's "Second Decision" Instagram post, "That Prime discount going to feed families."
Those well-versed in James's off-court exploits will know that earlier this year he signed a multi-year deal with Amazon's podcast network, Wondery, to distribute his basketball-centric podcast, Mind the Game. James recently starred in an Amazon commercial in which he similarly teased fans about his retirement rumors while clearly promoting the trillion-dollar mega corporation.
Hart seems to think James's next big "decision" will be something related to Amazon (Prime Day happens to start Oct. 7), and there’s a chance he’s not too far off. We'll just have to wait and see.