Josh Hart Hilariously Called Out Jalen Brunson for Missed Game-Winner vs. Celtics
The New York Knicks came back from a 20-point deficit to upset the Boston Celtics in overtime on Monday, but the win didn't have to be as hard as they made it. The Knicks would have saved some of the effort and overtime heroics if Jalen Brunson made what should've been the game-winning shot at the end of regulation.
The Knicks managed to erase the Celtics' lead by the fourth quarter, and the two teams went back and forth hitting shots toward the end of regulation. With five seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Knicks inbounded the basketball and quickly got it to Brunson on a backdoor cut, giving him a clear path at the game-winning basket. Brunson’s shot teetered on the rim before rattling out. The game remained tied at 100-100, and then went into overtime.
Brunson's miss didn't end up mattering because in overtime, the Knicks took a 108-105 lead over the Celtics, and kept Boston from tying up the game thanks to a great steal from Mikal Bridges.
After the game, Josh Hart poked fun at Brunson's miss. Hart was asked what he can say about Brunson that hasn't been said prior and Hart replied: "He should've won it in regulation."
Brunson also owned the miss. When asked postgame about his ability to be clutch outside of that missed basket, he responded, "so not clutch enough."
Brunson added during his presser, "That wasn't result that we wanted, but we had another five minutes to compete ... Just thankful that I have my teammates. Overtime, I wasn't at my best, but my teammates had my back and I'm very thankful for that."
While Brunson gave plenty of credit to his teammates, he finished the game with 29 points, four rebounds, and five assists, and played a key role in the Knicks coming back to snatch Game 1 of the series.
The series resumes on Wednesday with Game 2 in Boston.