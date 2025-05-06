Knicks Erase 20-Point Deficit, Take Game 1 Against Celtics in Overtime
As the New York Knicks led by three points with three seconds left in overtime during Game 1 on the road against the Boston Celtics, Mikal Bridges took the game into his own hands.
Boston's Derrick White inbounded the ball to the weak side to try and get Jaylen Brown a three-point attempt, but Bridges got his hands on the ball and wouldn't let it go, securing a game-winning defensive stand for the Knicks.
Bridges did it on both ends of the floor in the overtime period, with an incredible steal while falling out of bounds that led to an and-one dunk from OG Anunoby on the other end of the floor—the first points of overtime. On the next offensive possession, Bridges drained a three.
The fact that the game even made it to overtime was shocking enough for the Boston crowd. The Celtics led by 20 points midway through the third quarter, but the Knicks stormed all the way back to even the game and even take the lead with four minutes left in regulation. Boston missed 45 total three-point attempts Monday night, which breaks the record for the most threes missed in a playoff game according to the AP's Josh Dubow. The Minnesota Timberwolves were the previous record holder, missing 40 against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this postseason.
The game went back and forth in the final minutes of regulation, highlighted by a couple of clutch three-pointers by Brunson to put New York up by six points. Boston stormed right back, though, reclaiming the lead two minutes later on a timely three from Derrick White.
To end regulation, Jayson Tatum missed a three-point attempt with five seconds left, giving the Knicks possession in a tie game. Jalen Brunson got a good look for a runner to win the game at the buzzer, but the shot somehow rimmed out. Boston had 0.6 seconds on the clock for a final, catch-and-shoot opportunity to end regulation, but they didn't get a good look and the game went to overtime.
Brunson and Anunoby led New York with 29 points apiece Monday night. Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns added 14 points each. Bridges had eight points on the night, but was big when it mattered most. Tatum and Brown had 23 points apiece to lead Boston.
Game 2 tips off Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.