Josh Hart Praises WWE 'Script' After Brunson-Haliburton Clip Resurfaces Ahead of ECF
Forget the NFL; it's time we give the WWE scriptwriters their props, too.
After the New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics to advance to the Eastern Conference finals, where they'll meet the Indiana Pacers in a best-of-seven series, a fitting clip of Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton squaring up at WWE SmackDown last summer re-emerged online. Fans have joked that the WWE and its team of scriptwriters somehow predicted this year's ECF slate—mirroring an online joke that plays into the theory the NFL season is just a big pre-planned show.
Well, joining in their playful conspiracy was none other than Knicks guard Josh Hart, who had nothing but (ironic) praise for the brilliant minds at WWE while speaking to the media on Monday.
"WWE writes a great script," Hart said of the clip. "There's gonna be a lot of guys that's going to be trying to get on WWE this summer."
Of course, he then also took a minute to praise both guards—Haliburton and Brunson—and note how excited he is for the upcoming series.
"They're two of the best point guards not just in the East, but in the league. It’s gonna be fun," Hart said. "They both have two different playing styles. Obviously, JB [is] more of a scoring guard. Tyrese runs that offense, gets guys involved, pushes the pace, those kinds of things. So there's gonna be [a] back-and-forth matchup, chess game, but both guys are extremely talented.
Watch that below:
In the original clip, Haliburton and Brunson are meeting after the Pacers eliminated the Knicks in round two of the 2024 playoffs. So to Hart's point, perhaps we'll be seeing Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander talking some WWE smack later this summer.