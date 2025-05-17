SI

WWE Cameo Involving Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton Resurfaces Ahead of ECF Matchup

It's a rematch!

Brigid Kennedy

Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton at WWE SmackDown on June 28, 2024.
Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton at WWE SmackDown on June 28, 2024. / WWE / Screensho
In this story:

Did this WWE match-up ... predict the future?

Just a little under a year after New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton met for some smack talk at WWE SmackDown, a clip of the stars' interaction has resurfaced ahead of their teams' impending Eastern Conference Finals series.

In the original clip, Hali and Brunson were crossing paths after the Pacers eliminated the Knicks in the semifinals of the 2024 NBA playoffs. Even better, the event was held in MSG, home of the Knicks. Now, however, the stage is set for the two teams to meet again, just one round later.

Take a look at that clip below:

That we'd get a Knicks-Pacers ECF was not a foregone conclusion at the start of the playoffs. In fact, both teams defeated much higher seeds with better records—the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers—to get to this point. But that's the thrill of the playoffs, baby. And maybe some of the magic of WWE SmackDown.

Brunson and Haliburton will step back into the ring—er, the court—on Wednesday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA