WWE Cameo Involving Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton Resurfaces Ahead of ECF Matchup
Did this WWE match-up ... predict the future?
Just a little under a year after New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton met for some smack talk at WWE SmackDown, a clip of the stars' interaction has resurfaced ahead of their teams' impending Eastern Conference Finals series.
In the original clip, Hali and Brunson were crossing paths after the Pacers eliminated the Knicks in the semifinals of the 2024 NBA playoffs. Even better, the event was held in MSG, home of the Knicks. Now, however, the stage is set for the two teams to meet again, just one round later.
Take a look at that clip below:
That we'd get a Knicks-Pacers ECF was not a foregone conclusion at the start of the playoffs. In fact, both teams defeated much higher seeds with better records—the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers—to get to this point. But that's the thrill of the playoffs, baby. And maybe some of the magic of WWE SmackDown.
Brunson and Haliburton will step back into the ring—er, the court—on Wednesday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET.