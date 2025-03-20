Julius Randle Threw a Pass So Bad It Hit an Empty Seat in the Fourth Row
Julius Randle missed all of February, but has been an integral part of Minnesota's red-hot start to March. Randle has averaged 18.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists as the Timberwolves won eight of their first nine games of the month.
On Wednesday the Wolves hosted the New Orleans Pelicans, looking to rebound from their first loss of the month and Randle scored 11 points in the first half. His one assist might make you assume he didn't do a great job distributing the ball, but this video of him throwing the ball into the stands will probably confirm it.
Randle stepped through a double-team in the post and was met by a third defender. That's when he saw Mike Conley in the corner, but as you can see, he did not throw the ball to Conley. Instead he threw it way over his head and nearly took out a fan.
Luckily both the adult and child in the area were paying attention and were able to get out of the way as the ball rocketed between them and hit an empty seat in the fourth row.
It was just a hilariously bad pass and the fact it didn't doink anyone means it's O.K. to laugh.