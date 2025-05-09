Julius Randle Paid Big Compliment to Mike Conley While Roasting Him for Being Old
The Minnesota Timberwolves got a much-needed win on Thursday night, beating the Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors 117-93 to even the playoff series at one game apiece. It was a big victory and came on the back of Julius Randle, who scored 24 points and recorded 11 assists in a dominant showing. Afterwards, he used his moment in the spotlight to praise veteran point guard Mike Conley—and also razz him a little bit, too.
Speaking to the media after his performance, Randle paid a big compliment to Conley, highlighting his competitiveness on the defensive end and the leadership he provides alongside Joe Ingles. He also made sure to note it's especially remarkable from Conley given his advanced age.
"To be 50 years old and still come out and defend and play with the effort that he does, I've talked all year about the leader that he is for our team and how he keeps us balanced," Randle said of the 37-year-old point guard. "Him, Joe Ingles, those guys are like guys who might not necessarily show up on the box sheet, and Mike might not necessarily show up all the time in numbers and all that different type of stuff. But who he is for our team as far as a veteran, how he's able to pull me to the side, how Joe's able to pull me to the side in a moment like that when I'm frustrated in the third quarter and keep me level-headed. ... Those guys are huge for our team and a lot of stuff that they do goes unnoticed."
A classy sentiment from the Wolves star. Veteran leadership is invaluable in the NBA but especially in the gauntlet of the postseason, and Conley is battle-tested there after many years competing for titles in Memphis and Utah.
Conley's defensive acumen and intangibles will be much-needed as the Wolves head to the Bay for Game 3 on Saturday night.