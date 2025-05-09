Steve Kerr Makes Honest Admission About Warriors' Reality Without Steph Curry
For over a decade now, the Golden State Warriors' solar system has orbited guard Stephen Curry.
When Curry has played, the team has intermittently ranked among the most unstoppable in the history of North American sports (at worst, it has been merely good). When Curry has been absent... well, Warriors fans remember 2020's 15–50 slog.
Golden State was without Curry Thursday in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a hamstring strain, and it showed. The Timberwolves won 117–93, and after the game Warriors coach Steve Kerr conceded a need to find direction.
"Part of the gameplan coming in was to play a lot of people," Kerr said. "We did. I think we played 13 people, 14 people in the first half. ... We have to figure out what we're going to be able to do in this series without Steph."
Golden State, a deep team with Curry, cycled through 14 different players Thursday. Forward Jonathan Kuminga led all Warriors with 18 points.
"We learned a lot, and I think this game will help us figure out how to move forward," Kerr said.