Julius Randle Was in Total Disbelief After Nikola Jokic's 61-Point Triple-Double
Nikola Jokic made NBA history during the Denver Nuggets' double overtime defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves, setting the record for most points scored in a triple-double after dropping 61 on Tuesday night.
It was a truly awe-inspiring performance from the 30-year-old, and it wasn't just fans who were blown away by his sensational outing.
After the game, Timberwolves forward Julius Randle was asked about Jokic's historic stat line, and he had endless superlatives for the Serbian superstar.
"I told him he's incredible. That dude is absolutely ridiculous. His touch around the rim––and he missed some bunnies too, I guess when you score 61 you're gonna miss something, damn. That s–– was unbelievable, man, I can't lie. He's an incredible basketball player, credit to him," said Randle.
"He's shooting turnarounds off the wrong foot, fading to his right. He's doing all types of crazy s–– out there, I don't even know how to explain it," he added.
Randle was far from the only Timberwolves player to give Jokic his flowers after the game. Anthony Edwards went as far as to call Jokic the best player he's ever seen "close up," and various other players expressed their disbelief with the three-time MVP's performance.
Jokic ended the game with 61 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds while shooting 18-for-29 from the field and 6-for-11 from three-point range across 53 minutes on the floor.