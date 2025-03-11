Junior Bridgeman, Milwaukee Bucks and Louisville Legend, Dies at 71
Former Louisville Cardinals great, longtime NBA player and billionaire entrepreneur Junior Bridgeman died Tuesday at the age of 71.
Bridgeman reportedly suffered a medical emergency at The Galt House Hotel while in attendance at an annual leadership luncheon for the Lincoln Heritage Council of the Boy Scouts of America. It was later confirmed by the Al J. Schneider Company, which owns the hotel, that Bridgeman had passed away.
Bridgeman leaves behind his wife Doris and three children, Eden, Justin and Ryan.
Bridgeman starred at Louisville from 1972 to '75, when he was twice named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 8 pick in the 1975 NBA draft, but never played for the team. Instead, he spent 10 years with the Milwaukee Bucks and two with the Los Angeles Clippers. His No. 2 jersey is one of 10 that have been retired by the Bucks in franchise history, and hangs from the rafters at the Fiserv Forum.
In 2024, Bridgeman purchased a minority 10% stake in the Bucks.
The Bucks issued a statement after the news of his passing:
Throughout his career in the NBA, which spanned from 1975 to '87, Bridgeman invested in many restaurant franchises and went on to build a fast-food empire with his company Bridgeman Foods, Inc. He also co-owned the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, was an independent bottler for Coca-Cola and his family owned Ebony and Jet magazines.