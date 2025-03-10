Karl-Anthony Towns Has Classy Response to Draymond Green's Ducking Comments
Four-time NBA champion and podcaster Draymond Green stepped in a bit last week when he accused Karl-Anthony Towns of ducking Jimmy Butler after the New York Knicks big man was absent for his team's game against the Golden State Warriors. In reality Towns was attending the funeral of a family friend who had died after a cancer battle.
When Green was informed of the situation by a reporter, he explained that it's just something that he heard and sent well wishes before strangely proclaiming that the Draymond Green Show will go on.
Towns took a different approach when asked about the situation on Sunday, offering positivity and perspective while letting it be clear he has no animus toward Green for the commentary.
“I choose to approach that with love and not hate. That’s all I really care about,” Towns said on Sunday,per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “I hope no one has to go through what I went through and those kids—and what those kids had to go through. Losing a parent is tough."
It's a class move and hopefully can be the end of this storyline. Unless of course these two teams find themselves in a playoff series. If that happens, there's no way the media lets bygones be bygones.