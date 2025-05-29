SI

Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight vs. Pacers? Latest Injury Update

The Knicks are on the brink of elimination.

Mike Kadlick

Towns works the paint against Pascal Siakam.
Towns works the paint against Pascal Siakam. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
As the New York Knicks attempt to come back from a 3-1 deficit against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, they'll officially be doing so with one of their top players.

After coming into the day as a game-time decision, Karl-Anthony Towns is officially available for Thursday night's Game 5 from Madison Square Garden, according to TNT's Ali LaForce, later confirmed by several other reporters. The center has been dealing with a knee injury.

Towns has been a cornerstone for New York's offense throughout the course of their playoff run, averaging 21.3 points per game over the first three rounds. He was also the X-factor in their lone ECF win—tallying 20 fourth-quarter points in a come-from-behind Game 3 victory.

After a Game 4 loss and now firmly on the brink of elimination, the Knicks are back at home tonight as they try to lengthen the series. Game 5 from MSG is set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST and will air on TNT.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

