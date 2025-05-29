Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight vs. Pacers? Latest Injury Update
As the New York Knicks attempt to come back from a 3-1 deficit against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, they'll officially be doing so with one of their top players.
After coming into the day as a game-time decision, Karl-Anthony Towns is officially available for Thursday night's Game 5 from Madison Square Garden, according to TNT's Ali LaForce, later confirmed by several other reporters. The center has been dealing with a knee injury.
Towns has been a cornerstone for New York's offense throughout the course of their playoff run, averaging 21.3 points per game over the first three rounds. He was also the X-factor in their lone ECF win—tallying 20 fourth-quarter points in a come-from-behind Game 3 victory.
After a Game 4 loss and now firmly on the brink of elimination, the Knicks are back at home tonight as they try to lengthen the series. Game 5 from MSG is set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST and will air on TNT.