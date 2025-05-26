Karl-Anthony Towns Had Sweet Message for Mom After Leading Knicks' Game 3 Comeback
The New York Knicks rallied hard to overtake the Indiana Pacers on the road on Sunday night, punching the gas late in the game to get on the board with their first win of the Eastern Conference finals.
The comeback was fueled by a strong fourth-quarter performance from center Karl Anthony-Towns, who dropped 20 of his 24 total points in the final 12 minutes of the game. As such, he was a prime candidate for a postgame interview on the court, at which point he also sent a sweet message to his mom for Dominican Mother's Day.
"Shoutout to Dominicans, man, on Dominican Mother's Day," Towns said. "Shoutout to my mom."
As Towns mentioned, the Dominican Republic celebrates Mother's Day on the last Sunday in May. And it was an extra special message considering Towns's mom died from complications from COVID-19 in 2020.
Sending him all the love.
In the end, the big man finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds, and one assist.
New York will be looking to replicate Sunday night's success in Game 4, slated for Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.