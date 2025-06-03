Karl-Anthony Towns Posts Sweet Message to Knicks Fans Days After ECF Loss
The New York Knicks' thrilling playoff run came to a sad, unremarkable end on Saturday night when they were booted from the Eastern Conference Finals in a 125-108 loss vs. the Indiana Pacers. Although New York managed to get two wins on the board, it was Indiana that ultimately walked away with the four it needed to advance to the Finals, where they will play the Oklahoma City Thunder beginning Thursday.
It was a tragic conclusion to the Knicks' Cinderella-esque run, which saw them defeat the defending champion Boston Celtics to make their first ECF appearance in 25 years.
On Monday, key playoff piece and big man Karl-Anthony Towns took to social media to thank Knicks fans for their support this past season.
"This city. These fans. Thank you," Towns wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "The best is yet to come."
It's a particularly potent post from KAT, considering (1) his role in the team's playoff push, and (2) his very brief time in New York.
Towns came to the Knicks in the fall in a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it's safe to say the move has been a success. He was the 2024-25 team leader in rebounds per game (12.8), and came in second only to Jalen Brunson in points scored (24.4). He also repeatedly came in clutch during the postseason (despite some issues), particularly when he rallied to drop 20 points in the fourth quarter and win this most recent Game 3.
All in all, a pretty strong start to his newest basketball journey. And a pretty sweet acknowledgement to round it all out.