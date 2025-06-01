Myles Turner Shares Awesome Moment With Pacers Fans After ECF-Clinching Win
The Indiana Pacers secured the franchise's first trip to the NBA Finals since 2000 by breezing past the New York Knicks, 125-108, in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. Their reward is a date with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who will be heavily favored and pose a tall challenge. But Pacers big man Myles Turner wasted no time rallying the already ecstatic Gainbridge Fieldhouse faithful by getting on a microphone amid the celebration and sharing a message with the fans.
"Y'all been rocking with me for 10 years, man," Turner told the crowd. "I got nothing but love and respect for this city, this team, this organization. We've got four more, baby. We've got four more to bring it home."
"This team thrives on adversity," Turner continued. "Honestly, this city thrives in adversity. People are constantly overlooked. People don't look at us. People don't watch us play."
Asked about the Pacers' journey after beginning the season at 10-15, Turner again got the fans going.
"We just never stop believing," he said. "I know y'all never stop believing either. I know y'all never stop believing. We don't quit, man. We don't quit in this city."
Everyone in Indianapolis would be just fine riding all this momentum and playing Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight. They'll have to wait, though, until Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.