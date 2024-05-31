Karl-Anthony Towns Puts End to Any Speculation About Minnesota Future
After a much-maligned Western Conference Finals in which he failed to shoot the ball well in three of the team's four losses, Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns would love to remain with the only NBA franchise he's ever known.
"I've been here nine years and I would love the tenure to keep going," Towns said in the wake of Thursday night's elimination to the Dallas Mavericks. "I'm confident I'll be able to be here with my brothers and continue what I love to do here at home. So that's the plan. Nothing's changed on my side. I love this city. I love this organization. I love this city. It's given me my life, me and my family."
Towns has four years remaining on his contract in Minnesota, which includes a player option for the 2027-28 season, but there's questions around whether or not the Timberwolves would like to make rotational changes around rising star Anthony Edwards after the team fell short of its goal of winning an NBA title.
However, Minnesota ascended to the No. 3 seed in the West this year and a 56-26 record thanks in large part to the play of Towns alongside Edwards, and the big man's ability to coexist in the frontcourt with Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.
Whether or not the Timberwolves front office plans to make significant changes remains to be seen, but it's clear that the 28-year-old Towns wants to be a part of the future with the organization.